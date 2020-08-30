‘11,000 rescued from floods in M.P.’

More than 11,000 persons stuck in floods in south and west Madhya Pradesh had been rescued in the past two days by the Army, Air Force and disaster response forces, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday. As many as 454 villages in 12 districts of the State were severely battered by floods, he said. “And the Narmada has broken the record of flooding in 1999,” he added.
Besides, 9,300 persons had been taken to 170 relief camps.
While Mr. Chouhan apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the situation on Sunday morning, at night he requested the Army for five helicopters to step up rescue efforts. Until Sunday evening, 267 persons had been airlifted by the Air Force using helicopters.
Further, two columns of the Army having 70 soldiers each were sent to Bari and Bareli in Raisen districts, he added. “Air-lifting of stranded persons will begin in Raisen and Sehore districts.”
With Nasrullaganj and Shahganj in Sehore district as base, the Army would rescue those stranded in nearby areas. “Rain has stopped at several places. And the discharge from dams has reduced,” said Mr. Chouhan. In Narela of Sehore district, rescuers took to a safe spot five persons sitting on a tree at 2.30 a.m., he added.
Extremely heavy rain from 8.30 a.m. on Saturday to 8.30 a.m. on Sunday was recorded in west M.P. in Hoshangabad, Sehore, Ujjain, Dewas and Agar Malwa districts, said the India Meteorological Department, Bhopal.
