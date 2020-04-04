11 more COVID-19 cases in Bengal

Eleven more cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, taking the number of the patients to 49. One of those tested positive is a person from Haldia in Purba Medinipur who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi recently.

“Eleven active cases have been reported since yesterday. There have been no deaths,” West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha told journalists at the State Secretariat.

He said the number of deaths in the State remains at three, and four more deaths of COVID-19 positive with co-morbid conditions will be audited by an expert group.

On why the State Health Department has discontinued the daily bulletin on its website, Mr. Sinha said he will ensure that the figures are updated.

Mr. Sinha said that so far 1,040 tests have been conducted in the State and seven testing centres, including two in private facilities, have been opened. The number of institutional quarantine centres stands at 511.