11 from Kanika Kapoor’s party test negative

Eleven of the 56 people who had come in close contact with Kanika Kapoor at a party in Kanpur days before the Bollywood singer tested positive for COVID-19 were found to be not infected by the virus, a senior official said here on Sunday.
Kanpur District Magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said the 56 people had attended a “house warming party” hosted by her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon on March 13.
Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla said samples were collected on Friday and Saturday and the test results came out on Sunday.
Eleven, including Mr. Tandon, have tested negative and the results of the rest are awaited, Mr. Shukla said.
Ms. Kapoor had stayed at Mr. Tandon’s house for nearly three hours, officials said.
