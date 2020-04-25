1 more doctor tests positive in AMU

One more junior doctor tested positive for COVID-19 in Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, said officials.

With this, the total number of resident doctors testing positive in JNMCH has reached three.

“On Saturday, a 27-year-old anaesthetist tested positive. He lived in the same complex near the campus where the gynaecologist who tested positive on Friday lives,” said University spokesperson Shafey Kidwai.

With the number of cases of doctors increasing, the Resident Doctors’ Association demanded that the resident doctors who were in contact with the infected doctors not be asked to go into home quarantine. “As many of them live with elderly parents, there are chances that they would pass on the infection to them. We demand that they should be quarantined in hostels or university guest house,” said RDA president Hamza Malik.

Dr. Malik said the University administration had ample time to prepare for the pandemic as the index case in the hospital was reported at least one-and-a-half months after COVID-19 had spread in other parts of the country. W“They just kept giving a false sense of security. No proper PPE kits were given to the healthcare workers giving their services in the trauma centres,” said Dr. Malik. He added that the serious part was that the primary source of infection to the three doctors has not yet been identified.