1 killed, 3 injured in accident on Howrah bridge

A man was killed and three others were injured when two buses collided on the busy Howrah Bridge on Saturday, an official said. The collision took place in the middle of the bridge when two private buses bound for Kolkata’s Esplanade were racing each other.
The bridge connects Howrah to the city.
Four people were brought out from the buses, which bore the brunt of the collision, the Kolkata Police official said.
One bus rammed into the other from behind on the right side, according to police.
One of the injured, Manoj Kumar Jain, died during treatment at a State-run hospital here, the official said.
The injured, including the driver of one of the buses, were discharged from hospital.
The accident threw traffic out of gear along one flank of the bridge for some time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.