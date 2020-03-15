1 dead, crops damaged in Jharkhand due to rain

A 60-year-old farmer was killed and crops were damaged after heavy rain lashed many parts of Jharkhand since Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

The farmer was killed in Palamau district and crops were damaged in Hazaribag and Giridih districts, they said.

The man died after the rain-soaked walls of his mud house fell on him following heavy rain at Noudiha village in Palamau district on Friday night, a police officer said.

Rain caused heavy damage to Rabi crops, Hazaribag Agricultural Officer Sanjay Kumar said.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Bhuvanesh Pratap Singh said that there was a heavy loss to crops and properties in the district.

According to the Jharkhand Bijli Nigam Limited (Hazaribag circle), power supply was disrupted for nearly 16 hours.

Heavy rain caused flooding in the Harda river and water is flowing over the road bridge.

The chana crop was damaged in Giridih district, officials said.