ADVERTISEMENT

1 arrested for sharing photo of RG Kar Hospital victim, issuing threat to Mamata

Updated - August 19, 2024 01:47 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Kolkata

A complaint was received that the person with Instagram username 'Kirtisocial' uploaded three stories related to the incident

PTI

Police personnel stand guard on the emergency gate of State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital following the death of a female doctor after she was allegedly raped, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ANI

A person was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly disclosing the identity on social media of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and issuing threats to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, police said on Monday (August 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged at the Taltala police station, they added.

"A complaint was received that the person with Instagram username 'Kirtisocial' uploaded three stories related to the incident that recently took place at RG Kar MCH, disclosing the picture and identity of the victim," a police officer said.

"At the same time, the accused person also shared two stories against the CM that contained offensive comments and life threats to her. Those were very much provocative in nature and might have created social unrest and promoted hatred among communities," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused will be produced before a court, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US