1 arrested for sharing photo of RG Kar Hospital victim, issuing threat to Mamata

A complaint was received that the person with Instagram username 'Kirtisocial' uploaded three stories related to the incident

Published - August 19, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Police personnel stand guard on the emergency gate of State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital following the death of a female doctor after she was allegedly raped, in Kolkata.

Police personnel stand guard on the emergency gate of State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital following the death of a female doctor after she was allegedly raped, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ANI

A person was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly disclosing the identity on social media of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and issuing threats to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, police said on Monday (August 19, 2024).

The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged at the Taltala police station, they added.

"A complaint was received that the person with Instagram username 'Kirtisocial' uploaded three stories related to the incident that recently took place at RG Kar MCH, disclosing the picture and identity of the victim," a police officer said.

"At the same time, the accused person also shared two stories against the CM that contained offensive comments and life threats to her. Those were very much provocative in nature and might have created social unrest and promoted hatred among communities," he said.

The accused will be produced before a court, police said.

