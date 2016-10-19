Kolkata

‘No impact on Indo-US relation’

No impact:Consul General of USA in Kolkata Craig L. Hall and Bharat Chamber of Commerce president Rakesh Shah in Kolkata on Tuesday.

US Consul-General in Kolkata Craig L Hall on Tuesday said the outcome of the November presidential election in America would not have any impact on the Indo-US relation.

“Whichever party wins, be it Democrat or Republican, there won’t be any impact on the Indo-US relationship. The Indo-US relation has become more and more strong over the years,” Mr Hall said while addressing a discussion programme here.

He said that be it Bill Clinton, George Bush or Barrack Obama, all of them have worked towards strengthening Indo-US relation, which would be carried forward.

Mr Hall said the India Congressional caucus was the largest among all Congressional Caucuses in the US Congress.

“There are lot of Congressional caucuses and among them the largest is the India caucus. From that you can understand the importance that the US attaches to its relation with India,” he said. - PTI

