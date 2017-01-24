‘Missing’ Kerala leader traced, alleges kidnap

The national general secretary of the Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML [Red Star]), K.N. Ramachandran, who was reported ‘missing’ since Sunday evening in Kolkata, was traced in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Ramachandran, who hails from Kerala, said he reached Delhi around 11 a.m. He claimed that he was “abducted” by six men claiming to be from the “Central Intelligence.” They allegedly took him to a building o n the city’s outskirts. Vinod, a Malayalee officer, interrogated him, he said. Later, he was made to board a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express. He hinted that the TMC may be behind his “abduction”.