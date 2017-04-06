Grievances redress meeting

Grievances redress meetings for consumers of public distribution system (PDS) outlets will be held on April 8 at the following places:

A press release from District Collector M. Asia Mariam said that the meeting will be held at Namakkal taluk – Nallipalayam III outlet, Rasipuram taluk – Nadupatti outlet, Tiruchengodu taluk – Unjanai outlet, Paramathy Velur taluk – Komarapalayam II, Kolli Hills taluk – Thanni Mathi outlet, Senthamangalam taluk – Thittukulam outlet and Kumarapalayam taluk – Kaliyanoor Agraharam outlet.

Officials from civil supplies department will participate. Consumers can approach these shops for inclusion or deletion of names in ration cards, change of address, and other corrections during the camp. Also, people can lodge complaints regarding non-receipt of provisions and their grievances if any. Swift action will be taken by the officials, the release added.