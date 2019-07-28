Zumba for a cause marks birthday

Meena Chockalingam, an IT professional, had dance and music as part of her birthday celebrations, but with a difference.

The part-time Zumba instructor and full-time animal lover decided to celebrate her birthday by initiating #ZumbaForStrays — an initiative to raise money for Blue Cross of India in Chennai. “I had heard of an earlier event called Salsa for Strays, where people came together to dance and raise funds for Blue Cross. I had been wanting to organise a similar event with Zumba and thought my birthday would be the perfect opportunity to bring people together for a cause,” she said.

Animal lovers, fitness enthusiasts, Zumba instructors, students and the general public who convened at Dugout Sports in Grand Square Mall, Velachery, were led by Zumba instructors who taught and danced with them through the evening.

The event was aimed at raising awareness about giving Indian pups and dogs a home and encouraging more people to adopt them, Ms. Meena added.

Huge participation

“We had around 100 registrations and it was great to see so many people come together,” said Vivek Venkatraman, a volunteer coordinator with Blue Cross of India, who worked with Ms. Meena to put the event together.

Sathya Radhakrishnan, honorary joint secretary of Blue Cross of India, encouraged more people to come forward and work with them on initiatives like #ZumbaForStrays. “There are a lot of other ways too that people can pitch in, and an integral part of this is visiting as well as volunteering at our shelter in Velachery, where we have over 1,800 animals,” he said.

Alongside the event, Blue Cross also had an adoption drive where three puppies and six kittens found homes.