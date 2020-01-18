Zoo, children’s park see record number of visitors

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) and the Guindy Children’s Park set a record for the number of visitors thronging their premises on Kaanum Pongal.

“During Pongal holidays alone, more than 1.5 lakh people came to AAZP. This is nearly 27,000 more compared to last year. Close to 38,000 visited the children’s park,” said a wildlife official. Officials said the number of visitors to zoos was increasing every year.

To ensure safety and comfort of visitors, the AAZP had made arrangements. Over 300 policemen and 150 forest staff were deputed, along with 200 NCC cadets and NSS volunteers.

“As a special attraction this year, the zoo management arranged video shows of recently-born tiger cubs, gaur calves, nilgai fawn and other zoo animals. No untoward incident was reported due to the special arrangements,” said an official.

At the children’s park, the augmented reality (AR) animation show was a hit among visitors.

“In the last three days alone, 4,224 people enjoyed the show. We had set up eight ticket counters and ensured security measures such as child tagging to easily reunite missing children,” the official added.