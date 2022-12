December 26, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some areas falling under Zone 6 may experience sewage issues as maintenance work is set to be taken up at Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

A press release said the sewage pumping station at Kolathur would not function on Tuesday. Residents who have complaints of sewage overflow may contact the Chennai Metrowater engineers at 8144930906 / 8144930256 or contact the helpline at 044-45674567 for operation of jet rodding machines.