‘Zero tolerance traffic junctions’ introduced in city from today

Chennai

12 December 2020 03:02 IST

Four places will have increased police presence, stricter rule enforcement

For effective implementation of traffic rules, the police have introduced ‘zero tolerance traffic junctions’ from Saturday, where erring motorists will face more police personnel and stringent action for not following the rules.

Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, accompanied by Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, N. Kannan, inspected the new arrangement for free flow of traffic around Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus.

All encroachments on the arterial junction were removed and street vendors were pushed into the market premises. Vehicles parked on the road blocking normal flow of traffic were also removed.

“Zero tolerance junctions, where additional police personnel will be deployed, are going to be declared from Saturday. Motorists should follow all traffic rule such as adhering to signals, wearing helmets compulsorily and using seat belts. They should not use mobile phones while driving. They should not violate the stop line. In the first phase, we have selected four areas — Spencer’s junction, Anna Arch, Madhavaram roundtana and Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus.”

“For the first week, we will advise the public, instead of booking cases or issuing challans to the violators straight away, and ask them to follow all road rules. After this, we will start enforcing rules,” he said.

“Only after perfect implementation of zero tolerance, will we extend the programme to other areas. Each and every resident of the city should follow the rules to ensure safety to everyone and create a sense of safeness among the community,” Mr. Aggarwal said, appealing to the public to cooperate with the traffic police for successful implementation.

“The impression on any city will be formed depending on the traffic movement. In a few cities of the country, people follow traffic rules and regulations properly. Such cities always have a special image,” he added.