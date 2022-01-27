Zero tolerance to drug offences, says Avadi Police Commissioner

CHENNAI

27 January 2022 00:26 IST

Sandeep Rai Rathore says he will strive to provide a people-friendly system

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Additional Director-General of Police who recently took over as first Commissioner of Police, Avadi, says there will be zero tolerance towards drug offences and offenders.

Asked about the steps to prevent smuggling of ganja into the State from Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Rathore said: “Zero tolerance for drug offenders. The system of check posts will be created on the border police station limits. Special drug busting teams will be formed in both the districts for Avadi and Red Hills.”

Spelling out his aims and priorities in an interview to The Hindu, Mr. Rathore: “Our aim is to keep the people of Avadi safe and provide them with best policing. We aim to be humane, compassionate and responsive to the people we serve. We seek participation of people in community policing,” said Mr. Rathore.

He said ensuring the rule of law and prompt registration of cases are his main focus areas. “Police stations should be welcoming and people-friendly, where anyone can come, without fear, for redress of their grievances. Special trained officers will deal with senior citizens, women and children. Rowdies and gangsters will be profiled and deterrent and firm action will be taken against them,” said Mr. Rathore.

The Commissioner of Police said, “ For prevention of property crime, we will be adopting systematic detection of cases using scientific aids, marching of beats and patrols would cover crime-prone areas and areas hitherto uncovered by CCTVs. Updating and maintenance of crime records of property crime offenders would be among our focus too.”

Stating that ensuring smooth flow of traffic by improving flow at congested places, disciplining traffic rule violators and community participation in traffic education are among our plans, the Commissioner of Police said, “We plan to create world class infrastructure befitting the youngest Commissionerate in the country.”

Smart system

About his strategy to control rash driving of heavy vehicles, haphazard parking and encroachment of roads, Mr. Rathore said: “We plan to improve the performance of the traffic police by smart deployment, by involving different stakeholders/local agencies to tackle these problems. We will identify bottlenecks and improve one junction at a time. We will create parking terminals in and around the ports. We will create truck parks and lay bay. Removal of encroachments by creating a database on GIS and systematic removal with aid of local urban bodies would help us. We will put together a database of hospital beds and trauma service to save lives during 'golden hour.'”

“A professional traffic consultancy agency will be roped in to draw up plans for implementation of intelligent traffic management systems (ITMS) throughout the Commissionerate along with urban local bodies. We will increase participation of traffic wardens and road safety (students) patrols in all schools,” he added.

Mr. Rathore said that strict action that would be taken against students who travel on footboard, and this would be preceded by an awareness drive to be conducted along with the schools, colleges and parents.

Mr. Rathore said people can meet him for redress of their grievances in his office daily between noon and 1 p.m. (Monday to Friday ) or email opavdcomplaints @gmail.com. Control room contact numbers are 7305735666 & 7305715666. He said his team was available on twitter (https://twitter.com /avadipolice).

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has been functioning from the Regimental Centre, Avadi, with two police districts of Avadi and Red Hills. Twenty five police station, including Avadi, Tank Factory, Thirumullaivoyal, Muthapudupet, Pattabiram, Thirunindravur, Poonamallee, Nasarathpet, Vellavedu, Sevvapet, SRMC, Mangadu, Thiruverkadu, Red Hills District, Red Hills, Sholavaram, Minjur, Kattur, Ambattur, Ambattur Estate, Korattur, Ennore, Sathangadu, Manali, Madhavaram Milk Colony,and Manali Newtown come under its jurisdiction.

The present population is over 35 lakh in the jurisdiction, and growing . The total strength of the Avadi Police Commissionerate is 5,500.