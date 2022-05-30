Zero hot days make it a mild summer this May in city

On Monday, Nungambakkam weather station recorded 39.4 degree Celsius

Chennai, known for its typical harsh summer particularly in May, ended up with zero hot days this month, a phenomenon when the maximum temperature peaks above 40-degree Celsius.

Though the mercury level stayed above 39 degree Celsius for the third consecutive day in Nungambakkam, the weather was not hot enough to surpass the 40-degree mark needed to be described as a hot day.

The day temperature had soared above 40-degree mark only twice this year in Meenambakkam this month. Meteorologists said the temperature would rise in Meenambakkam compared to the city as it takes one-and-a-half hours for sea breeze to reach the place.

On Monday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 39.4 degree Celsius and 39.5 degree Celsius, which is nearly one degree Celsius above average for the day. Karur Paramathi (39.5 degree Celsius), Vellore, Thanjavur and Cuddalore (39 degree Celsius) too experienced scorching weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that hot afternoons would continue during the first few days of June as well due to dry winds. Chennai will experience a maximum temperature of 39-40 degree Celsius till Wednesday.

While city residents complained of hot, sultry weather, Meteorologists termed it as a mild summer this year. Senior meteorologist Y.E.A.Raj said usually, northwesterly winds influence a sharp spike in the day temperature. The absence of strong northwesterly winds on many days this month had kept the maximum temperature below 40 degree-mark in the coastal city. Cyclone Asani and its remnants too aided in rains and lower temperature level.

He recalled that Chennai did not experience hot days during 1990, 2004 and 2018. Though the weather stations recorded only slightly above average temperature, people outdoors may feel scorching heat due to cloudless conditions and high humidity levels, he said.

In 2017, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 10 and 17 hot days respectively. Summer does not end with May in Chennai. June is equally a sweltering month particularly due to the prevalence of strong westerlies. In June 2019, Nungambakkam had registered 14 hot days, he added.

Such sultry conditions would prevail till the southwest monsoon picks up pace. Some places, including Chennai, may experience scattered rains or thunderstorms triggered by convective activity on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin, heavy rains are possible in 10 districts, including Salem, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Perambalur and Erode on Tuesday and scattered rains may continue till June 3.