Zebra crossings at Teynampet junction have lost their shades and usefulness

The city is not a pedestrian-friendly place, as is seen at many places, especially at busy traffic junctions. At many intersections, zebra crossings either look faded or have not been marked at all. Inadequate pedestrian infrastructure indicates poor planning and lack of concern for people who chose to walk.

Teyanmpet junction is a classic example of what is being discussed here. The junction connects Sir Theagaraya Road and Eldams Road with Anna Salai but there are no pedestrian crossings, risking pedestrians and cyclists as they have to run from one end of the intersection to the opposite side.

Anna Salai, one of the busiest stretches in the city, is maintained by the State Highways Department. The stretch has witnessed many changes, especially after Metro Rail lines started operating there.

Motorists, who come from Nandanam, proceed straight towards Gemini flyover and can also take left turn at the junction to reach Pondy Bazaar and T. Nagar via Sir Theagaraya Road. Likewise, motorists from Gemini flyover have to proceed straight towards Nandanam and take a right turn at the junction to reach T. Nagar via Sir Theagaraya Road. The existing traffic arrangement was introduced in mid-2012 to facilitate Metro Rail work on Anna Salai. Despite the opening of Metro Rail stations between Washermenpet and DMS (Directorate of Medical Services) in Teynampet, the existing traffic arrangement around Gemini flyover is allowed to continue to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Anna Salai.

But, in all of this, pedestrians have a raw deal.

“During rush hour, we have to wait for a long time to cross the junction because motorists continue to cross even after the red signal comes in. Further, there is no zebra markings at the intersection to ensure safe crossing by pedestrians,” says V. Bharat, a trader in Teynampet.

Prior to Metro Rail work, there were pedestrian crossings with the zebra markings on all sides of the junction, say motorists. This was of immense help t them, they add. Hundreds of people are employed in private companies around the junction. But, all those markings have faded over time.

Since the start of Metro Rail work and its completion thereafter, on Anna Salai, pedestrians have been left to fend for themselves while crossing the stretch. The widened Anna Salai, especially between Nandanam signal and DMS signal, has only catered to the needs of motorists, and not pedestrians. Traffic police personnel are present during rush hour but are unable to control the speedy motorists, who pass through the junction even after when the red signal is on. “Steps including earmarking specific spots for pedestrians to cross the junction will be taken to ensure they cross the spot safely,” say police sources .