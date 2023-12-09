Zachariah Colony: a bitter taste of inundation

December 09, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST

Experiencing inundation of the garden variety, Zachariah Colony in Choolaimedu usually stays away from monsoon headlines. This time around, it managed to enter the “spotlight”.

Located off Choolaimedu Main Road like a neatly-cut rectangular candy bar, Zachairah Colony consists of four minor streets (first street, second street, third street and fourth street) and a big one, Zachariah Colony Main Road which runs parallel to Choolaimedu Main Road. The four streets are sandwiched between these two main roads, running perpendicular to both.

In an ideal world, rainwater in these four streets should be comfortably cleared via the stormwater drain on Zachariah Colony Main Road, as also the the drainage systems on Choolaimedu Main Road. As it turned out, it is a world that needs some work.

The rainwater was expected to enter the newly constructed stormwater drain on Arcot Road in Kodambakkam and head to the Trustpuram Canal. That was the script.

But Zachariah Colony Main Road itself was marooned following Michaung. S. Subramanian, a resident of Palani Apartment on Zachariah Colony Main Road remarks the neighbourhood faced a double whammy. Water was being pumped onto Zachariah Colony Main Road through a pipeline. Besides, for its part, the old stormwater drain on this road was spewing out water, he says.

Another resident says water was being pumped in through a motor placed near Kodambakkam railway station (Station Border Road), thereby transferring the crisis on one side to the other side.

Subramanian and other residents believe the fiasco resulted from lack of efforts to match the old stormwater drains in Zackariah Colony with the new drain on Arcot Road. These residents also believe poor maintenance of the old drains in Zachariah Colony contributed to the inundation.

Fourth Street in Zachariah Colony was reportedly heavily inundated, and rainwater had to be pumped out into a drain on Choolaimedu Main Road.

Work on Trustpuram Canal

A Greater Corporation Chennai official says rainwater had to be pumped out from Kodambakkam to this side as an exigent measure: the new stormwater drain there was running to full capacity and the Trustpuram Canal was not taking in the rainwater initially. After the Trustpuram canal started taking in the water and the drains were conveying the water smoothly, water in Zachariah Colony was promptly pumped out into the drains, he adds. He underlines that work on the Trustpuram Canal is going to be undertaken to make it more effective.