YouTuber’s vehicle seized for not having number plate

The car in which YouTuber and motorist T.T.F. Vasan travelled was seized by the traffic police as the vehicle had no number plate, and the driver also did not have a driving licence. While the Inspector of Traffic Police, Kodambakkam, and his team were conducting regular checks, they intercepted the vehicle which did not have a number plate. The YouTuber and the driver Praveen, 23, were in the car. The police said a fine of ₹500 was imposed for missing the number plate and another ₹5,000 as Praveen did have a driving licence.
