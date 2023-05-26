YouTuber’s car runs over woman on GST Road

May 26, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

A woman was run over by a car belonging to Tamil YouTuber Mohammed Irfan on Thursday night in Maraimalai Nagar. Irfan’s relative Mohammed Azaruddin was driving the vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Padmavathi, 55, of Maraimalai Nagar. She was an employee of a nearby educational institution.

Around 8.30 p.m., she was returning home and crossing the G.S.T. Road from east to west near the municipality office. The car was going from Chengalpattu to Chennai when it ranover her. She died on the spot.

Traffic Investigation Wing of the Tambaram police reached the spot and recovered the body. Police said Irfan’s family was returning from Thanjavur.

A case has been registered under Section 304A (Death due to negligence) of the IPC and the driver of the car was arrested and the vehicle detained at the police station.