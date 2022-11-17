YouTuber Savukku Shankar granted conditional bail in pending cases

November 17, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shankar was arrested by the cyber crime wing of Chennai police in four cases that were booked in 2020 and 2021

R. Sivaraman

YouTuber Savukku Shankar. Photo: YouTube/@Savukku

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court has granted conditional bail to YouTuber Savukku Shankar in four cases registered by the cyber crime wing of the Chennai Central Crime Branch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shankar has been in prison since the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment for contempt on September 15, after taking suo motu cognisance of allegations he made on a YouTube channel. Last week, the Supreme Court suspended his six months’ imprisonment. In the meantime, he was arrested by the cyber crime wing of the Chennai police in four cases that were booked in 2020 and 2021.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

The four cases were registered by the cyber crime wing in the year 2020 and 2021. Of the four cases, three were registered in the year 2020 and one in 2021. In one of the cases registered in 2020, Shankar was booked for provoking breach of peace, public mischief and promoting enmity. The other two cases were registered for provocation with intent to cause riot and intimidation under the provisions of Information Technology Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, while granting bail in the four cases, also restrained Shankar from commenting on the cases and ordered him to appear before the investigating officer everyday for 15 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US