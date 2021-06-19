Chennai

YouTuber Madan to be in custody till July 3

YouTuber and PUBG player Madan has been remanded in judicial custody until July 3, after being produced before a metropolitan magistrate in Saidapet on Saturday.

On Saturday, the cyber crime cell of the Central Crime Branch arrested him in Dharmapuri, after several complaints were lodged against him for having obscene conversations with minors and women while live streaming games. Madan was brought to the city on Friday.

Mobile phones, laptops, a dongle and two luxury cars were seized from him. His bank accounts were frozen. He was interrogated at the Old Commissioner’s Office till Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal appealed to public not to play any banned online games and not to get conned by paying money on it. He also advised public not to subscribe to any online gaming channels which promote vulgarity.


