YouTuber Madan detained under Goondas Act

CHENNAI

07 July 2021 00:03 IST

YouTuber and PUBG player Madan has been detained under the Goondas Act. This will now make it tough for him to get bail.

The 29-year-old engineer was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch in Dharmapuri on June 18 on charges of hosting obscene conversations with minors and women while livestreaming gaming videos.

A native of Salem, Madan launched a channel in 2019, giving out tips on playing video games such as PUBG. The games were livestreamed on his channel. Even as the government banned PUBG, he used a virtual private network (VPN) to continue to access the game and continued to livestream the videos on his channel, which had over 8 lakh subscribers.

The police registered a case against him under Sections 294(b)(uttering obscene words) and 509(Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, read with provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Since over 160 complaints were filed against him, the detention orders were passed by Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on the recommendation of the investigating officer, said sources.