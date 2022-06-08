YouTuber Karthik Gopinath gets bail

‘ llaya Bharatham’ Karthik Gopinath

June 08, 2022 20:47 IST

He was collected money through Milaap fundraiser site for renovation of temple which was desecrated last year.

A judicial magistrate court on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, granted bail to YouTuber S. Karthik Gopinath, 33, who was arrested on charge of swindling money which he collected for renovating a temple and restoring the statues there at Siruvachur.

Ten days ago, the Central Crime Branch of Avadi Police Commissionerate arrested Mr. Gopinath of Muthapudupet on the charge of collecting money for renovating a temple in Perambalur district. He runs a YouTube channel named llaya Bharatham. Gopinath was arrested as he asked the public to donate money through Milaap fundraiser site for the renovation of the statues of Arulmigu Mathura Kaliamman Temple in Siruvachur without getting permission from the HR&CE Department. He used this amount for his own purpose, the police alleged.

The court imposed conditions while granting bail to him.

