YouTuber Karthik Gopinath gets bail
He was accused of swindling money collected for renovation of temple
A judicial magistrate court on Wednesday granted bail to YouTuber S. Karthik Gopinath, 33, who was arrested on charge of swindling money which he collected for renovating a temple and restoring the statues there at Siruvachur.
Ten days ago, the Central Crime Branch of Avadi Police Commissionerate arrested Mr. Gopinath of Muthapudupet on the charge of collecting money for renovating a temple in Perambalur district. He runs a YouTube channel named llaya Bharatham. Gopinath was arrested as he asked the public to donate money through Milaap fundraiser site for the renovation of the statues of Arulmigu Mathura Kaliamman Temple in Siruvachur without getting permission from the HR&CE Department. He used this amount for his own purpose, the police alleged.
The court imposed conditions while granting bail to him.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.