YouTuber held for spreading false information

He had claimed that the govt. was giving out ₹1,000 to each ration card holder

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 10, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Selaiyur police on Saturday arrested a YouTube reporter from Krishnagiri for spreading rumours on social media to increase his channel’s viewer count and revenue generation.

The accused was identified as R. Janardhanan, a resident of Nagireddypalayam, near Thenkanikottai, in Krishnagiri. He was arrested following a complaint from Karthik, councillor of ward 48 in the Tambaram Corporation, who is affiliated with the DMK. The complainant alleged that he had recently watched a video on the YouTube channel Puthiya Arivippugal, and the anchor claimed that the government had been disbursing ₹1,000 to each ration card holder. When the councillor verified it with a local ration shop, he found that such a plan did not exist. Hence, he lodged a complaint with the police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Based on his complaint, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Selaiyur, Murugesan investigated the case with the help of personnel in the cyber crime wing and traced the accused. He was nabbed and brought to Tambaram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app