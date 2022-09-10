YouTuber held for spreading false information

Special Correspondent September 10, 2022 21:26 IST

Special Correspondent September 10, 2022 21:26 IST

He had claimed that the govt. was giving out ₹1,000 to each ration card holder

He had claimed that the govt. was giving out ₹1,000 to each ration card holder

The Selaiyur police on Saturday arrested a YouTube reporter from Krishnagiri for spreading rumours on social media to increase his channel’s viewer count and revenue generation. The accused was identified as R. Janardhanan, a resident of Nagireddypalayam, near Thenkanikottai, in Krishnagiri. He was arrested following a complaint from Karthik, councillor of ward 48 in the Tambaram Corporation, who is affiliated with the DMK. The complainant alleged that he had recently watched a video on the YouTube channel Puthiya Arivippugal, and the anchor claimed that the government had been disbursing ₹1,000 to each ration card holder. When the councillor verified it with a local ration shop, he found that such a plan did not exist. Hence, he lodged a complaint with the police. Based on his complaint, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Selaiyur, Murugesan investigated the case with the help of personnel in the cyber crime wing and traced the accused. He was nabbed and brought to Tambaram.



Our code of editorial values