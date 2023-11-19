ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber from Mogappair held for cheating woman

November 19, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvallur all-women police on Saturday arrested a YouTuber for allegedly raping and cheating a young woman.

The police said the victim was 27-year-old from a village near Tiruvallur and worked at a private firm. She used to watch a Tamil YouTube channel and became acquainted with Tamilalagan, 29, of Mogappair. He used to make videos on women rights and claimed that he was working for the welfare of women. They entered into a relationship after he promised to marry her. After a while, Tamilalagan cut off all contact with her.

Hence, she lodged a complaint with the Tiruvallur all-women police. They arrested Tamilalagan on charges of rape and cheating. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US