YouTuber from Mogappair held for cheating woman

November 19, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvallur all-women police on Saturday arrested a YouTuber for allegedly raping and cheating a young woman.

The police said the victim was 27-year-old from a village near Tiruvallur and worked at a private firm. She used to watch a Tamil YouTube channel and became acquainted with Tamilalagan, 29, of Mogappair. He used to make videos on women rights and claimed that he was working for the welfare of women. They entered into a relationship after he promised to marry her. After a while, Tamilalagan cut off all contact with her.

Hence, she lodged a complaint with the Tiruvallur all-women police. They arrested Tamilalagan on charges of rape and cheating. He was remanded in judicial custody.

