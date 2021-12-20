YouTuber arrested for spreading rumour on Foxconn workers

CHENNAI

20 December 2021 19:48 IST

Sattai Durai Murugan was arrested in Tiruchi district and brought to Tiruvallur

The Tiruvallur police arrested YouTuber Sattai Durai Murugan alias Murugan, a YouTuber, for spreading rumour about the health of the Foxconn factory workers in the social media leading to a massive protest.

In the late night operation on Sunday, a special team of the Tiruvallur district police arrested the YouTuber, who is a member of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), in his native place in Tiruchi and was brought to Tiruvallur where hwas produced before the judicial magistrate on Monday. He has been remanded in judicial custody till January 3.

A senior police officer said the accused was arrested based on a complaint filed by Poonamallee tahsildar Shankar for spreading false information on social media stating that nine workers of FoxConn workers had died of food poisoning in the hostel at Jameen Korattur of Tiruvallur. Following this, nearly 2,000 women workers of the company blocked the Chengaluru-National Highway on the midnight of Friday causing a disruption in the vehicular traffic for several hours. Officials said 256 women workers had taken ill and were treated in the government hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Cases were registered against five persons who worked in the hostel. Of the 256 workers, 97 were treated as outpatients, 155 were admitted and discharged within two days. Four workers were still under treatment, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Murugan posted on Thursday night that nine women workers had died of food poisoning. The video went viral and caused anxiety among the other workers.

The Tiruvallur police filed a case against Mr. Murugan under eight sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.