Youtuber arrested for false information about Foxconn factory workers

The Tiruvallur police arrested YouTuber Sattai Durai Murugan alias Murugan, an YouTuber, for posting false information about the health of the Foxconn factory workers that led to a massive protest.
In an early morning operation on Monday, a special police team of the Tiruvallur district police arrested the youtuber who is also a member of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).
A senior official of Tiruvalur police said the accused was arrested in Tiruchi based on a complaint filed by the revenue officials of the district for spreading false information that led to the Foxconn protest held on Saturday evening.
In the video published on YouTube a day ago, the accused had claimed that more than 150 women workers had taken ill because of eating poisoned food and a few women workers were in serious condition.