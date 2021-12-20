Chennai

Youtuber arrested for false information about Foxconn factory workers

Minister of Industries T.M.Anbarasan and Minister of Labour C.V.Ganesan Speaking to Women employees of Foxconn during a protest on the Chennai-Bangalore Highway in Sriperumbudur December 18, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

The Tiruvallur police arrested YouTuber Sattai Durai Murugan alias Murugan, an YouTuber, for posting false information about the health of the Foxconn factory workers that led to a massive protest.

In an early morning operation on Monday, a special police team of the Tiruvallur district police arrested the youtuber who is also a member of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

A senior official of Tiruvalur police said the accused was arrested in Tiruchi based on a complaint filed by the revenue officials of the district for spreading false information that led to the Foxconn protest held on Saturday evening.

In the video published on YouTube a day ago, the accused had claimed that more than 150 women workers had taken ill because of eating poisoned food and a few women workers were in serious condition.


