YouTube channel crew arrested for harassing women at beach in Chennai

12 January 2021 14:46 IST

The crew reportedly harassed women and couples, asking them uncomfortable questions and then posting their answers online, on a YouTube channel

Three persons, including the crew of a YouTube channel, who reportedly asked uncomfortable questions to women who visited Elliot’s Beach, were arrested by the police on Monday.

According to police, Azem Badshah (23), the anchor of Chennai Talk YouTube Channel, cameraman Ajay Babu (23) and owner of the channel M. Dinesh (31) were arrested under various sections of the IPC and 4 of the Woman Harassment Act. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

Police said that the anchor and cameraman used to target women and couples on the beach and ask them uncomfortable questions. Their answers were uploaded on the channel in order to get more views. It is alleged that they also made some women, known to them, pose as members of the general public and made them give obscene answers to their questions. All this was done to increase views. The channel had uploaded 200 such videos and 7 crore people had seen them.

The crew also threatened a fisherwomen who opposed the shooting such videos. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Badshah and Babu and later picked up Dinesh too.

Members of the public can contact 8754401111 in case they face any problems in Adyar and surrounding areas, police said.