Youths held for attacking man with knife

Published - August 20, 2024 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vyasarpadi police on Sunday arrested two persons, including a history-sheeter, for assaulting a man who reprimanded them for harassing a 23-year-old woman. 

On Sunday afternoon, the duo, A. Venkaiyan, 25, and S. Praveen Kumar, 23, were reprimanded by Chinnamani of Vyasarpadi for harassing a woman on Goodshed Main Road.

Enraged, the duo brandished a knife and attacked him on his face. They then fled the spot. Chinnamani was admitted to a government hospital.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the duo who have other criminal cases against them.

