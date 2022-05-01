Chennai

Youth's heart shifted from Vellore to Chennai for transplantation

The heart of a 21-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore on Sunday, was harvested and transported by road to Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road in Chennai for transplantation.

Officials at CMC said R. Dinakaran, a construction worker and resident in Vaniyambadi, near Tirupattur town, suffered a head injury in a road accident involving his two-wheeler near Gudiyatham around 6 p.m. on April 29. He was admitted to the hospital the next day but succumbed to injuries and was declared brain dead on Sunday. His parents consented to donate his organs. Following this, his heart, liver, kidneys and eyes (cornea) were harvested.

The heart was given to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. A team of doctors arrived at CMC and transported the organ by ambulance at 3 p.m. The kidneys, liver and eyes (cornea) were utilised for recipients at CMC, officials added.

