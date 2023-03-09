Youth’s body fished out from Porur lake 

March 09, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST

Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Wednesday fished out the body of a man, who had jumped into a lake on Sunday night after a criminal case was booked against him for cheating a woman.

Police said it was a case of suicide and further investigation was on. The victim was identified as Nishanth, 27, who was working in a private company. Last Friday, a woman who was in a relationship with him reportedly lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Virugambakkam, alleging that he had cheated her after receiving ₹68 lakh by promising to marry her. Following the registration of the case, his marriage arrangement with another woman was called off, said police sources.

On Sunday, after consuming alcoholwith his friends at a bar, he drove his friend’s car to Porur. He also sent WhatsApp messages to his friends that he would be ending his life and switched off his phone. The police, with the help of Fire and Rescue services personnel, began searching for him on Monday. The body was sent to Government Kilpauk College Hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).