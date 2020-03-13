Youth with disabilities take the stage at Divya Kala Shakti event

It was an evening filled with dance, music and some daredevil gymnastics, as children and youth with disabilities took the stage for ‘Divya Kala Shakti’, a cultural programme focussed on witnessing abilities in disabilities.

Organised by the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMED), in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DIVYANGJAN) and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the cultural event brought together 98 children and youth with various disabilities, including visual and hearing impairment, locomotor disabilities, autism spectrum disorder and other intellectual disabilities.

Regional edition

This was the first regional edition of the event and the participants were from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry.

The Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, witnessed their performances, along with V. Saroja, Minister of Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal programme, and an audience of parents, caregivers, persons with disabilities and representatives from NGOs.

The performances ranged from folk dances to classical piece. Children performed Bharatanatyam, several folk dance styles, sang and played instruments on stage. Amid loud applause and cheers from the audience, a team of acrobats with disabilities also performed some breathtaking stunts on stage.

The Divya Kala Shakti event aims to provide a wide platform for the disabled to showcase their talents.