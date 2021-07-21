Youth swaps woman’s ATM card, arrested

CHENNAI

21 July 2021 01:20 IST

He drew ₹1 lakh from an ATM and bought jewellery by swiping the card at a showroom in Purusawalkam

A youth was arrested on Tuesday on charges of cheating a woman of ₹1.99 lakh by swapping her debit card with another card at an ATM in North Beach police station limits.

The police said P. Suganthi, 45, working in Chennai Collectorate, tried to withdraw cash from an ATM located between Rajaji Salai and Yerrabalu Chetti Street in the morning.

Unable to carry out the transaction, she sought the help of a youth who was standing outside the kiosk. Pretending to help her, the youth checked the balance after getting her PIN. He surreptitiously swapped her card with another one. He told her that it was not possible to withdraw cash due to a technical fault.

Advertising

Advertising

As she was in a hurry to reach her office, Ms. Suganthi did not notice that her card had been swapped.

The youth withdrew ₹1 lakh using her card at another ATM and bought gold jewellery from a shop in Purasawalkam by swiping the card.

Ms. Suganthi was shocked to receive SMS alerts about the transactions and lodged a complaint with the police.

The police arrested Chandan Sahani, 28, of Bihar, and recovered ₹24,000 and 10 ATM cards from him.