Youth surrenders for murder of friend

Special Correspondent June 09, 2022 20:03 IST

At first, he told the police that the victim was injured in hit-and-run

A 24-year-old youth, who first told the police that his friend was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on May 5, was arrested after he surrendered at the Traffic Investigation Wing, Pallikaranai. The police said Kumar, 48, a driver of Ranganathapuram near Medavakkam, was found grievously injured and battling for life near a church in Pallikaranai on May 5. Two persons called 108 ambulance service stating that their friend was grievously injured when a vehicle hit him on the road. He was admitted in the Government Royapettah Hospital where he died on May 24. Traffic Investigation Wing, Pallikaranai, was investigating the case. Meanwhile, Karthik, 24, a conservancy staff of Pallikaranai, on Wednesday surrendered before the police and confessed that he along with his friend Kumar and others had consumed alcohol. In a drunken brawl, he hit Kumar who was grievously injured. Later he with the help of another friend took him to the side of the road. Making up a story that Kumar had been injured after a vehicle hit him on the road, the duo rushed him to the hospital.



