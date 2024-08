A 17-year-old resident of Korukkupet is undergoing treatment at an emergency ward after receiving an electric shock on Saturday. The R.K. Nagar police have filed a case and are investigating. The police said that when G. Santosh of Periyar Nagar climbed a neem tree near a temple on Saturday morning, he slipped and accidentally touched the wire of a distribution transformer. The victim received an electric shock and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.