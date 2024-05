A 24-year-old youth stabbed his father to death on Monday at Thirumazhisai as he abused his mother. The victim has been identified as Babu, 49, who was living with his wife Devi, 40, and son Thamizharasan, 24.

The police said that Babu came home in an inebriated state, picked a quarrel with Devi, and abused her, prompting Thamizharasan to stab him.

