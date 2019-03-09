Chennai

Youth stabbed by mistake,two held

The Mangadu Police on Friday arrested two youth who stabbbed a 21-year-old to death in Kolapakkam.

The police said the victim, Dinesh lived on Gandhi Street, Kolapakkam. On March 2, two persons on a motorcycle grievously wounded him with a knife.

Dinesh succumbed to the injuries at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

After investigating, the police arrested Prasanna Nath, 19, and Udaychandran, 21. The suspects said their target was one Thiyagu but they stabbed Dinesh by mistake, as it was dark.

