Youth sleeping on pavement killed by speeding car in Besant Nagar, MP’s daughter held

The driver of the vehicle, Beeda Madhuri, daughter of YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao from Andhra Pradesh, was arrested

Published - June 18, 2024 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old youth sleeping on the platform in Kalakshetra Colony, Besant Nagar, was killed after being hit by a luxury car on Monday night. The driver of the vehicle, Beeda Madhuri, daughter of YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao from Andhra Pradesh, was arrested.

The police identified the victim as Surya of Odaikuppam, Besant Nagar, a painter. He was asleep on Varadharaj Salai when the car hit him. Passers-by rushed a critically injured Surya to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he later died.

The police said two women were in the car. The one who was driving fled with the vehicle, while the other got into an argument with the crowd that gathered. Subsequently, she also fled the spot.

Relatives of the victim accused the police of inaction and said they had not started investigating despite there being closed-circuit camera footage of the accident, the driver’s face, and the car’s registration number. They laid siege to the police station demanding action and dispersed only after the personnel pacified them.

The Traffic Investigation police, Adyar, investigated the matter on Tuesday and arrested Beeda Madhuri on charges of causing death due to negligence and violation of other traffic rules. However, she was let off on station bail, police sources said.

