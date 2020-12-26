Youth should realise their responsibility to the nation, Judge says at VIT Chennai convocation

CHENNAI

Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan of the Madras High Court delivered the convocation address virtually

The youth should realise their responsibility to the nation, Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan, Judge, Madras High Court said.

In her convocation address at VIT Chennai, held virtually, she called upon the graduands to realise their responsibility as the youth of this great nation; keep upskilling, keep contributing towards more productivity and efficiency; innovate and learn to relearn for sustenance and solve contemporary, real world complex problems.

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT, requested the Central and State governments to spend more on higher education. “Development of a country depends on the development of higher education which is not for academic qualification alone. It increases employment opportunities, economic productivity and growth.”

Degrees were bestowed on 2,039 graduands who successfully completed their respective courses. Prof.Rambabu Kodali, Vice Chancellor, welcomed the gathering and spoke about the achievements of VIT.

VIT Vice Presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan, G.V. Selvam and Asst. vice president Kadhambari S. Viswanathan participated. Registrar, K. Sathiyanarayanan; Pro Vice-Chancellors V. S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, S. Narayanan; Additional Registrar, P. K. Manoharan and Deans were present.