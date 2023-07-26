Youth sentenced to life for rape and murder of 75-year-old woman

July 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Mahila Court on Tuesday convicted a 25-year-old man for raping and murdering an elderly woman in Rotary Nagar, Triplicane, in 2021 and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

According to the police, on March, 3, 2021, a 75-year-old homeless woman was raped and murdered by an unidentified person. The suspect had also stolen ₹2,000 from the victim. Following a complaint lodged by her relative Boologam, 49, the Royapettah police registered a case and began investigating. The police eventually arrested Vasanthakumar alias Mini Basha, 23, who was worked in a stable. He confessed to the crime and was remanded to judicial custody in 2021.

He was tried for offences including rape and murder. At the conclusion of the trial, the Mahila Court in Allikulam pronounced the judgment on Tuesday holding him guilty for the offences that he was charged with. The court convicted him for the offences and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹7,000 on him.