Chennai

Youth scare shoppers, held

Two youth assaulted another young man in Spencer Plaza, on Mount Road, over a dispute involving a woman.

Kesavan, 22, of Vyasarpadi, was working in a shop selling eyewear. He had a dispute with Antony alias Andre, a salesperson in a footwear shop nearby, for two months now, over their relationship with a woman working in another footwear shop. On Sunday, Kesavan attacked Antony following a quarrel.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 1.30 p.m., Antony accompanied by Natarajan, an associate, reached the shop where Kesavan was working and attacked him with a knife. Other shopkeepers and shoppers tried to nab the duo. CCTV footage showed one of the assailants threatening shoppers, brandishing a knife. Thousand Lights police arrested Antony and Natarajan.

