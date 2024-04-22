ADVERTISEMENT

Youth run over by lorry near Oragadam

April 22, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was run over by a speeding lorry near Oragadam in Kancheepuram district on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Michael, 22, of Varanavasi village, near Walajabad. He worked at a private firm in Oragadam. When he was riding a two-wheeler on Chengalpattu- Sriperumbudur Road on Monday morning, the lorry coming on the opposite side hit his vehicle. He fell and was crushed to death by the lorry. The driver of the lorry fled the spot.

The Oragadam police sent the to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are searching for the lorry driver.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US