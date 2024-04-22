GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth run over by lorry near Oragadam

April 22, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was run over by a speeding lorry near Oragadam in Kancheepuram district on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Michael, 22, of Varanavasi village, near Walajabad. He worked at a private firm in Oragadam. When he was riding a two-wheeler on Chengalpattu- Sriperumbudur Road on Monday morning, the lorry coming on the opposite side hit his vehicle. He fell and was crushed to death by the lorry. The driver of the lorry fled the spot.

The Oragadam police sent the to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are searching for the lorry driver.

