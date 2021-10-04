Youth run over by lorry in Triplicane

CHENNAI

04 October 2021 00:58 IST

A 24-year-old youth riding a motorcycle was run over by a speeding lorry in Triplicane in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the accident occurred when the victim, identified as Jeenath Basha, of Dyan Sahib Street, was travelling on his bike near the Triplicane police station. The lorry knocked his vehicle down. In the impact, he fell off his bike and got caught under the wheels of the lorry. He died on the spot. The police have registered a case.

