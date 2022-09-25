Youth run over by lorry in Ramapuram

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 25, 2022 21:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old youth was run over by a speeding lorry in Ramapuram on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as G. Balaji, of Mugalivakkam, who worked as a delivery executive at an online food aggregator firm. On Saturday, he was riding his bike on Trunk Road and attempted to overtake the lorry, the police said. Another unidentified vehicle from the opposite side grazed his bike. Balaji lost his balance trying to avoid a collision. He got caught under the rear wheel of the lorry and died on the spot.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar, registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app