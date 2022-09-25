Youth run over by lorry in Ramapuram

A 20-year-old youth was run over by a speeding lorry in Ramapuram on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as G. Balaji, of Mugalivakkam, who worked as a delivery executive at an online food aggregator firm. On Saturday, he was riding his bike on Trunk Road and attempted to overtake the lorry, the police said. Another unidentified vehicle from the opposite side grazed his bike. Balaji lost his balance trying to avoid a collision. He got caught under the rear wheel of the lorry and died on the spot.

The Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar, registered a case and are investigating.